    Viswasam Emerges As The Top Grossing Movie Of Thala Ajith; All Set To Break More Records!

    Viswasam, the big movie that came out in the theatres during the Pongal season has been enjoying a fabulous run in the theatres across the globe. Thala Ajith starrer, which release on January 10, 2018 has entered the second week of its run and the film has been rock-steady at the box office. Ajith starrer has overtaken Rajinikanth's Petta as well in terms of collections and Viswasam is indeed on a record-breaking spree. The Ajith starrer is crusing ahead at a rocket space and the film has broken yet another major recors. Read Viswasam box office collections report to know more about the same here.

    Viswasam Fetches 125 Crores

    Most recently, it was recently revealed that Ajith's Viswasam has went on to cross the 100-Crore mark at the box office. It was officially announced that Viswasam has fetched 125 Crores from its run in the Tamil Nadu region alone.

    The Biggest Hit Of Thala Ajith

    With this, Viswasam has turned out to be the top grossing Tamil movie of Thala Ajith. According to a tweet sent out by Ramesh Bala, Viswasam has turned out to be the top grossing movie of Thala Ajith at the Tamil Nadu box office.

    Overtakes Vedhalam

    Going by the tweet, Viswasam has overtaken Thala Ajith's Vedhalam at the TN box office. Vedhalam itself was a real big hit at the box office. The movie, which had hit the theatres during the Deepavali season 2015 came from the same team of Viswasam.

    200-Crore Club Is On Cards?

    Meanwhile, there are high possibilities for Viswasam to turn out to be the debut movie of Ajith in the 200-Crore club. Going at this rate, the film has good chances to make it to the club. Let us wait and see whether the film will achieve that big feat or not.

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 17:23 [IST]
