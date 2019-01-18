Viswasam Emerges As The Top Grossing Movie Of Thala Ajith; All Set To Break More Records!

Viswasam Fetches 125 Crores

Most recently, it was recently revealed that Ajith's Viswasam has went on to cross the 100-Crore mark at the box office. It was officially announced that Viswasam has fetched 125 Crores from its run in the Tamil Nadu region alone.

The Biggest Hit Of Thala Ajith

With this, Viswasam has turned out to be the top grossing Tamil movie of Thala Ajith. According to a tweet sent out by Ramesh Bala, Viswasam has turned out to be the top grossing movie of Thala Ajith at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Overtakes Vedhalam

Going by the tweet, Viswasam has overtaken Thala Ajith's Vedhalam at the TN box office. Vedhalam itself was a real big hit at the box office. The movie, which had hit the theatres during the Deepavali season 2015 came from the same team of Viswasam.

200-Crore Club Is On Cards?

Meanwhile, there are high possibilities for Viswasam to turn out to be the debut movie of Ajith in the 200-Crore club. Going at this rate, the film has good chances to make it to the club. Let us wait and see whether the film will achieve that big feat or not.