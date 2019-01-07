 »   »   »  Viswasam FIRST REVIEW OUT ; Ajith Kumar Delivers His Best Movie In The Recent Years

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The dashing and charismatic Ajith Kumar is arguably the biggest and most bankable stars in the Tamil film industry today. He is held in high regard because he is a self-made star in the truest sense. He has also won hearts because of his humble nature. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest film Viswasam. The film is a rural-entertainer and it is set to hit the screens on Thursday(January 10, 2019). Now, the Viswasam first review is out.
First Review Out
The noted Industry tracker Prashanth Rangaswamy just posted a detailed tweet about Viswasam add heaped praises on it. He said that the Siva directorial features a solid first half that should appeal to the mass audience. He went on to add that The second half is going to have a strong emotional connect. Prashanth even went to the extent of saying that the it is Ajith's best film in the recent years.
His Exact Words
"#Viswasam Report - Mass first half and a very emotional second half. Friends from kollywood say that the movie will bring in plenty of family audience . Acting wise - This is the best of Ajith sir among the last 5 - 6 movies!!"
Siva-Ajith Hit The Jackpot Again
Siva And Ajith have previously collaborated for successful films such as Veeram and Vedalam and proved their mettle. Judging by the Viswasam first review, the two have hit the jackpot again. The review also suggests that the film is better than the mass film Veeram which is regarded as the combo's best outing.
Advantage Viswasam?
Viswasam is hitting the screens alongside Petta which has Rajinikanth in the lead. The clash has ruffled a few feathers and is expected to be a bumper one. Based on this review, it can be said that Viswasam has a clear edge over the competition.