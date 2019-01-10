Viswasam Full Movie LEAKED Online By Tamilrockers For Download On Day 1

Viswasam Leaked By Tamilrockers

In a sad and shameful development, Viswasam has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and the full movie is available for free download. The leaked version is of poor quality. The leak is unfortunate and it might leave countless fans in a state of shock.

BO Numbers To Be Affected?

Viswasam is one of the biggest Tamil movies of the festive season and it has been shot against a budget of around Rs 90 Crore. This means that it needs to do exceptionally well over the (extended) weekend in order to emerge as a hit. As the full movie is available for download the box office collections are likely to be affected.

The Background

The notorious gang Tamilrockers is infamous for leaking movies on the first day of release. Sarkar, Seema Raja are just some of the big releases of 2018 that fell prey to piracy on Day 1.

Non-Tamil Movies Too Have Been Leaked By The Group

The group has leaked several non-Tamil films as well and proved to be a menace for all concerned. The Bollywood biggie Thugs Of Hindostan, Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha and the Malayalam magnum opus Odiyan are just some of the non-Tamil releases that have suffered because of Tamilrockers.

The Way Ahead..

The authorities have taken quite a few big steps over the last few years to curb the menace of piracy. Moreover, several websites have faced the axe for promoting piracy. While this has made things better, the problem still persists. Let us hope that some kind of concrete solution is found in the coming days.