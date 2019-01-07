 »   »   »  Viswasam Has Already Overtaken Petta In This Aspect; The Ajith Starrer To Get The Upper Hand?

The Bookings Are Open

As you all know, the online booking for the various shows of both Petta and Viswasam have already opened. Both the movies are off to a grand start as far as the reservations are considered with the tickets for many of the shows getting sold out at fast pace.

Popularity

The audiences have been longing to see both these films and they are indeed happy to kick-start the year with these two biggies. Now, in terms of popularity both these movies are enjoying neck-head race.

Viswasam Overtakes Petta

At the same time, Viswasam has overtaken Petta in terms of audience Interests in the popular ticket booking website Bookmyshow.com. At present, Viswasam has as many as 1,17,000 interests whereas Petta has 98,700 Interests including all the three versions.

Has Viswasam Got The Upper Hand?

Well, going by the number of interests shown on the website, it could be said that Viswasam has got the upper hand. But still, Petta enjoys an equally huge popularity among the masses. However, the quality of the film would have the final say on who would win the big war at the box office. Let us hope that both the movies turn out to be victorious.