 »   »   »  Viswasam Has Already Overtaken Petta In This Aspect; The Ajith Starrer To Get The Upper Hand?

The Tamil film industry is all set to witness an epic class at the box office in this upcoming weekend. The Pongal season is sure to turn out to be a fabulous one for the Tamil film industry with Petta and Viswasam set to fight it out at the box office. The audiences are hoping both these films to turn out to be humungou successes at the box office and rightly, they seem to have the potential for the same. Now, here is an interesting aspect, which could give an initial prediction about the audiences interests on both Viswasam as well as Petta. Read on to know more about the same here.
The Bookings Are Open
As you all know, the online booking for the various shows of both Petta and Viswasam have already opened. Both the movies are off to a grand start as far as the reservations are considered with the tickets for many of the shows getting sold out at fast pace.
Popularity
The audiences have been longing to see both these films and they are indeed happy to kick-start the year with these two biggies. Now, in terms of popularity both these movies are enjoying neck-head race.
Viswasam Overtakes Petta
At the same time, Viswasam has overtaken Petta in terms of audience Interests in the popular ticket booking website Bookmyshow.com. At present, Viswasam has as many as 1,17,000 interests whereas Petta has 98,700 Interests including all the three versions.
Has Viswasam Got The Upper Hand?
Well, going by the number of interests shown on the website, it could be said that Viswasam has got the upper hand. But still, Petta enjoys an equally huge popularity among the masses. However, the quality of the film would have the final say on who would win the big war at the box office. Let us hope that both the movies turn out to be victorious.