Viswasam Is Truly An All Time Blockbuster & This Status Proves That Fact Yet Again!

Viswasam On Its Seventh week

Viswasam has completed six weeks of its run in the theatres and now, the Thala Ajith starrer has entered the seventh week of its run. The film is gearing up to complete 50 days of its run in style in the theatres.

The Number Of Centres

Viswasam had released in above 500 screens in Tamil Nadu regions alone. Now, when the film is entering the seventh week of its run, the film is still running in above 100 theatres, which definitely is a sign of an all-time blockbuster.

A Big Achievement

Maintaining 100 + centres and that too in the seventh week, is a big achievement, especially considering the fact that the film didn't have a solo release. Moreover, a good number of Tamil movies had released in this window of six weeks.

The Collections

Viswasam has been setting the cash registers ringing with the film maintaining a steady momentum. If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, the film is now next only to Baahubali 2 in terms of total collections in the Tamil Nadu region.