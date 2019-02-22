Viswasam Is Truly An All Time Blockbuster & This Status Proves That Fact Yet Again!
Thala Ajith's Viswasam is one such film that has satiated the tastes of the fans as well as the family audiences. The film, directed by Siva has turned out to be a gigantic blockbuster and it even overtook Petta at the Tamil Nadu box office. The Pongal race was a rather interesting one with both the films in a neck-head race but still, Viswasam had a slight upper hand in the Tamil Nadu region. There has been a whole lot of talks surrounding the box office collections of Viswasam and the film is in fact, one of the best performing movies of the recent times and here is yet another reason that underlines that fact. Read on to know more about the same here.
Viswasam On Its Seventh week
Viswasam has completed six weeks of its run in the theatres and now, the Thala Ajith starrer has entered the seventh week of its run. The film is gearing up to complete 50 days of its run in style in the theatres.
The Number Of Centres
Viswasam had released in above 500 screens in Tamil Nadu regions alone. Now, when the film is entering the seventh week of its run, the film is still running in above 100 theatres, which definitely is a sign of an all-time blockbuster.
A Big Achievement
Maintaining 100 + centres and that too in the seventh week, is a big achievement, especially considering the fact that the film didn't have a solo release. Moreover, a good number of Tamil movies had released in this window of six weeks.
The Collections
Viswasam has been setting the cash registers ringing with the film maintaining a steady momentum. If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, the film is now next only to Baahubali 2 in terms of total collections in the Tamil Nadu region.