 »   »   »  Viswasam Pre-release Business: Ajith's Film Becomes A Profitable Venture Even Before Hitting Screens

In 2017, the much-loved Ajith Kumar became the talk of the town when Vivegam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and impressed the target audience. Unfortunately, it did not do as well as expected in the coming days and ended up being a bit of a let-down. Nearly two years later, 'Thala' is gearing up for the release of Viswasam. The film has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans and that too for all the right reasons.
Pre-release Business Details
Now, here is some for good news for all you Ajith fans out there. Viswasam has done some fabulous pre-release business and emerged as a profitable venture for the producers Sathya Jyothi Films. According to a popular youtube channel, the film has collected nearly Rs 124 Crore through pre-release business. The table profit is around Rs 30 Crore.
Amazon Bags Viswasam
The digital rights for Viswasam have been snapped by Amazon Prime for Rs 11 Crore which is quite a good figure for a Tamil film. The film is bound to help the streaming platform expand its base once it starts streaming. At the same time, Amazon Prime is going to help Viswasam reach a wider audience.
Ajith-Siva Combo Does The Trick!
Ajith and Siva have previously collaborated for three popular films( Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam) and proved that they are a dream team. The aura surrounding this duo has worked wonders for Viswasam and made it a hot commodity.
About Viswasam
Viswasam is touted to be a rural-drama and it features Ajith in two different looks. The film is reportedly going to revolve around the father-daughter bond and have an emotional plot. Viswasam features Nayanthara as the female lead and the 'Lady Superstar' is bound to be another big highlight of the film. Tollywood's Jagapathy Babu plays the baddie in the film and his showdown with Ajith is likely to be a treat for the mass audience. Viswasam is slated to hit the screens on Thursday( January 10, 2019) alongside the Rajinikanth starrer Petta.
