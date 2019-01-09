Viswasam Movie Review: Live Updates About Ajith Kumar’s Film
In 2017, the much-loved Tamil star Ajith Kumar became the talk of the town when Vivegam opened to a good response at the box office and received decent reviews from the target audience. Unfortunately, the spy-thriller failed to hold up in the following days and ended up being a disappointment. With the setback behind him, Ajith is back in the limelight because of his latest release Viswasam. The fourth collaboration between Siva and 'Thala', Viswasam is a rural-thriller and it's slated to release today (January 10, 2019).
Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, it features Ajith in two different looks and is a 'Pongal Gift' for the fans. The film marks the return of the Ajith to rural roles and this is one of the highlights of Viswasam.
Besides the 'Ultimate Star', the movie also has Nayanthara in the lead and marks her reunion with her Billa co-star. 'Thalaivi' has been on a role of late and her presence has added to the buzz surrounding the film.
The first show of Viswasam is set to begin. Stay tuned for the the Viswasam movie review
Also, here is a look at the biggest talking points about Viswasam.
Another Veeram?
Ajith and Siva's first film Veeram hit the screens in 2014 and emerged as a big hit. It also clicked with the audience because of its rural setting and mass moments. In fact, it is a ‘cult film' in its own right. The buzz is that Viswasam is going to be massier than Veeram. And, this had made the wait for it even more difficult.
D Imman’s Big Moment
D Imman is quite a talented composer and has delivered some solid numbers in the past. However, the general feeling is that he has not been able to break into the ‘big league' yet. With Viswasam, he has silenced his detractors and proved his mettle. The songs have a desi feel to them and go well with the Pongal spirit.
A Treat For All And Sundry
The buzz is that Viswasam is going to have plenty of action/fight sequences and these are bound to click with the mass audience. At the same time, it is likely to feature quite a few emotional scenes and have a soft touch as well. As such, it has plenty to offer the family audiences as well.
It’s Thala Vs Thalaivaa!
Viswasam is set to clash at the box office with Rajinikanth's Petta and this showdown has created a buzz in the film world. Both films have made an impact in terms of pre-bookings, however Viswasam has the edge in Tamil Nadu. It will be worth watching who emerges with bragging rights when all is said and done.