Viswasam Movie Review: Live Updates About Ajith Kumar’s Film

In 2017, the much-loved Tamil star Ajith Kumar became the talk of the town when Vivegam opened to a good response at the box office and received decent reviews from the target audience. Unfortunately, the spy-thriller failed to hold up in the following days and ended up being a disappointment. With the setback behind him, Ajith is back in the limelight because of his latest release Viswasam. The fourth collaboration between Siva and 'Thala', Viswasam is a rural-thriller and it's slated to release today (January 10, 2019).

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, it features Ajith in two different looks and is a 'Pongal Gift' for the fans. The film marks the return of the Ajith to rural roles and this is one of the highlights of Viswasam.

Besides the 'Ultimate Star', the movie also has Nayanthara in the lead and marks her reunion with her Billa co-star. 'Thalaivi' has been on a role of late and her presence has added to the buzz surrounding the film.

The first show of Viswasam is set to begin. Stay tuned for the the Viswasam movie review

Also, here is a look at the biggest talking points about Viswasam.