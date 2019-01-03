English
Viswasam Online Bookings Have Commenced And They're Fabulous!

By
    Viswasam is one such film for which the Tamil film audiences are eagerly waiting for. The film has promised to be a solid entertainer which is a sure bet at the box office. Ajith will be seen essaying the lead character named Thookku Durai in the movie and the trailer of the movie, which hit the online circuits a few days ago, has taken the expectations to another level. Viswasam will be making its big entry to the theatres on January 10, 2018 and the audiences are eager to grab the tickets to watch this highly awaited film. Read on to know more about the same here.

    The Online Bookings

    According to the latest reports that have come in, the online bookings for Viswasam have already commenced. The tickets for a couple of shows in one of the centres in Tamil Nadu are available in Bookmyshow.com.

    Huge Demand

    Well, the tickets for January 10, 2018 are getting sold out at a fast pace. It has to be remembered that still 1 week is left for the big release of the movie and the huge demand for the tickets rightly shows the craze surrounding the movie.

    Other Regions

    Meanwhile, the advance booking for the shows in other regions are also expected to commence in the upcoming days. Well, considering the hype and craze, those tickets too are expected to be sold out at a fast pace.

    Early Morning Shows

    Viswasam is expected to have early morning shows in many centres. If reports are to be believed, the first show in many of the centres will begin at 4 AM in the morning. The film is expcted to make a gigantic release in Tamil Nadu. Not just in Tamil Nadu, Viswasam will mark a big arrival in Kerala, Karnataka as well.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 13:16 [IST]
