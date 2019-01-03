 »   »   »  Viswasam Online Bookings Have Commenced And They're Fabulous!

The Online Bookings

According to the latest reports that have come in, the online bookings for Viswasam have already commenced. The tickets for a couple of shows in one of the centres in Tamil Nadu are available in Bookmyshow.com.

Huge Demand

Well, the tickets for January 10, 2018 are getting sold out at a fast pace. It has to be remembered that still 1 week is left for the big release of the movie and the huge demand for the tickets rightly shows the craze surrounding the movie.

Other Regions

Meanwhile, the advance booking for the shows in other regions are also expected to commence in the upcoming days. Well, considering the hype and craze, those tickets too are expected to be sold out at a fast pace.

Early Morning Shows

Viswasam is expected to have early morning shows in many centres. If reports are to be believed, the first show in many of the centres will begin at 4 AM in the morning. The film is expcted to make a gigantic release in Tamil Nadu. Not just in Tamil Nadu, Viswasam will mark a big arrival in Kerala, Karnataka as well.