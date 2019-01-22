English
    Viswasam & Petta Enter The List Of The Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies In Tamil Nadu

    By
    |

    The Tamil film industry is indeed having a great time. The huge box office clash between Viswasam and Petta, which came out in the theatres on January 10, 2019, had raised huge concerns before the release of the movie. But irrespective of the competition, both the movies have managed to do an equally good business and thus turning out to be victorious at the box office. Viswasam and Petta are doing steady business in the theatres and both the movies have entered the hit chart. Now, according to a list formulated by Forum Keralam in connection with the top 10 grossing Tamil movies in Tamil Nadu region, Viswasam and Petta have found prominent slots. Read on to know more about the same here.

    Viswasam

    Viswasam continues its fabulous run in the theatre and according to the reports, the film has already fetched above 125 Crores from Tamil Nadu regions alone. Reportedly, the film has been placed in the sixth spot in the list of Top 10 grossing movies in Tamil Nadu.

    Petta

    At the same time, Petta is also doing a fabulous business in the theatres in Tamil Nadu even though it si reportedly slightly behind Viswasam in terms of TN collections. In the list, Petta has been placed at seventh spot.

    The List Is Led By

    Well, the list is led by Baahubali 2, directed by SS Rajamouli, which was a runaway success at the box office. The film that emerged as a huge blockbuster continues to the top grossing movie at the Tamil Nadu box office.

    2.0 & Sarkar

    2.0 and Sarkar, the two of the biggest releases of the previous year has also found places in the elite list. Going by the list, 2,0 has been placed at the fourth spot whereas Sarkar is at the third spot.

    Rajinikanth Movies Rule The List

    Interestingly, Rajinikanth has as many as 4 movies in this particular top 10 list. 2.0, which came out in the theatres in the month of November 2018 is at the fourth spot followed by Enthiran at the fifth spot. Petta is at the seventh spot whereas Kabali has been placed at the ninth spot.

    Read more about: viswasam petta
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 15:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2019
    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

