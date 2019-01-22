Viswasam & Petta Enter The List Of The Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies In Tamil Nadu

Viswasam

Viswasam continues its fabulous run in the theatre and according to the reports, the film has already fetched above 125 Crores from Tamil Nadu regions alone. Reportedly, the film has been placed in the sixth spot in the list of Top 10 grossing movies in Tamil Nadu.

Petta

At the same time, Petta is also doing a fabulous business in the theatres in Tamil Nadu even though it si reportedly slightly behind Viswasam in terms of TN collections. In the list, Petta has been placed at seventh spot.

The List Is Led By

Well, the list is led by Baahubali 2, directed by SS Rajamouli, which was a runaway success at the box office. The film that emerged as a huge blockbuster continues to the top grossing movie at the Tamil Nadu box office.

2.0 & Sarkar

2.0 and Sarkar, the two of the biggest releases of the previous year has also found places in the elite list. Going by the list, 2,0 has been placed at the fourth spot whereas Sarkar is at the third spot.

Rajinikanth Movies Rule The List

Interestingly, Rajinikanth has as many as 4 movies in this particular top 10 list. 2.0, which came out in the theatres in the month of November 2018 is at the fourth spot followed by Enthiran at the fifth spot. Petta is at the seventh spot whereas Kabali has been placed at the ninth spot.