 »   »   »  Viswasam Storyline Revealed? Ajith Kumar And Nayanthara To Breakup And Reunite After 12 Years?

It is an open secret that the dashing Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest and most popular mass heroes in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly called 'Thala', the star enjoys a solid fan following thanks to his dashing personality, gripping looks and limitless versatility as a performer. During his enviable career, the 'Ultimate Star' has acted in several popular films and this has helped him establish himself as a synonym for success. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest film Viswasam. The film has created a great of buzz amongst the fans. And that too for all the right reasons. Now, the plot of Viswasam has been revealed.
Ajith Turns Gang Leader?
According to the latest reports, Ajith essays the role of a guy from Theni in Viswasam. His character will be projected as someone who fights with people when provoked. Apparently, his character is also the head of a notorious gang/group.
Nayanthara To Abandon Ajith
Nayanthara plays Ajith's wife and has a fallout with him when he misses her delivery because of a fight. Following this, she leaves Thala and goes to Mumbai. In the meanwhile, Ajith's character is told that the baby died shortly after being born.
The Father-Daughter Bond
The report further states that Ajith, reunites with Nayan after 12 years and learns that the daughter is actually alive. Thereafter, he embarks on a mission to protect his child from the villain(Jagapathi Babu).
A Feast On The Cards
If this is indeed the plot of the film,then it might turn out to be a feast for all concerned. The father-daughter bond might help it click with the family audience big time. Moreover, the numerous references to 'fighting' suggest that Ajith will have quite a few action scenes in the film and this might help him redefine the meaning of on-screen machismo.
To Conclude…
Viswasam is Ajith's first release in over a year and it marks his fourth collaboration with Siva. The buzz is that it is going to have 'Veeram level' entertainment quotient. It is slated to hit the screens this Pongal and will clash at the box office with the Rajinikanth starrer Petta.