 »   »   »  Viswasam Storyline Revealed? Ajith Kumar And Nayanthara To Breakup And Reunite After 12 Years?

Ajith Turns Gang Leader?

According to the latest reports, Ajith essays the role of a guy from Theni in Viswasam. His character will be projected as someone who fights with people when provoked. Apparently, his character is also the head of a notorious gang/group.

Nayanthara To Abandon Ajith

Nayanthara plays Ajith's wife and has a fallout with him when he misses her delivery because of a fight. Following this, she leaves Thala and goes to Mumbai. In the meanwhile, Ajith's character is told that the baby died shortly after being born.

The Father-Daughter Bond

The report further states that Ajith, reunites with Nayan after 12 years and learns that the daughter is actually alive. Thereafter, he embarks on a mission to protect his child from the villain(Jagapathi Babu).

A Feast On The Cards

If this is indeed the plot of the film,then it might turn out to be a feast for all concerned. The father-daughter bond might help it click with the family audience big time. Moreover, the numerous references to 'fighting' suggest that Ajith will have quite a few action scenes in the film and this might help him redefine the meaning of on-screen machismo.

To Conclude…

Viswasam is Ajith's first release in over a year and it marks his fourth collaboration with Siva. The buzz is that it is going to have 'Veeram level' entertainment quotient. It is slated to hit the screens this Pongal and will clash at the box office with the Rajinikanth starrer Petta.