    Viswasam Telugu Version Fails To Find Buyers; Will Ajith's Film Be Able To Get A Release?

    The suave and classy Ajith Kumar is beyond any doubt one of the biggest and most respected stars in the Tamil film industry today. He enjoys an enviable fan following thanks to his dashing personality, down to earth nature, gripping screen presence and tendency to maintain a low profile. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest release Viswasam. The rural-drama hit the screens this Pongal and opened to a good response at the Tamil Nadu box office, crushing the Rajinikanth starrer Petta.

    Despite its success in Tamil Nadu, Viswasam is struggling to get a proper release in the Telugu states. In fact, as per a website, there are no takers for the Telugu version of Viswasam.

    To make matters worse, those who have seen the Siva directorial feel that it is unlikely to connect with the Tollywood audience. As such, the film's release is on hold.

    Viswasam

    The makers of Viswasam originally planned to release it on January 26, 2019. However, that did not happen.

    On a related note, with Viswasam in theatres, Thala is set to begin work on his next film. It is a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink and will see him act opposite Vidya Balan. He is set to join thew shoot from early February.

    Read more about: viswasam ajith kumar
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 18:25 [IST]
