    Viswasam Twitter Review: Here Is What The Fans Feel About The Ajith Kumar Starrer

    The much-loved and highly charismatic Ajith Kumar is beyond any doubt the biggest and most sought-after stars in Kollywood today. 'Thala' is held in high regard by the movie buffs because he is a self-made star in the truest sense and a survivor who has made it big in the industry. He has also won hearts because of his humble nature and tendency to let his work do the talking At present, he is in the news because of his latest release Viswasam.

    The action-drama has hit the screens today ( January 10, 2019) and it is trending big time, Viswasam is a Siva directorial and it also stars Nayanthara in the lead. Its first shows are underway and here is the Twitter review.

    Siddharth @siddusayz

    #Viswasam 5/5 is a movie for everyone..I'm damm sure everyone go craze over thala dance in #Adichithooku song...#KannaanaKanney song will melt your hearts...Pakka family entertainer...Get #Thalafied #Blockbuster

    Dr.Lee Han-yeol @kandaknd

    #Viswasam One word review. BLOCKBUSTERnPpaahh. This is the #thala that everyone wants to see @directorsiva in vera vera vera level form. Movie is all set to break all the previous records.. After watching d movie everyone will ask for #thala nd #siva combo again

    AJITHKUMAR (சென்னை) @__CALL_ME_AK__

    #Viswasam One word review. BLOCKBUSTER.
    Ppaahh. This is the #thala that everyone wants to see 😎😎😎 @directorsiva in vera vera vera level form. Movie is all set to break all the previous records.. 💥
    After watching d movie everyone will ask for #thala nd #siva combo again

    Venkatakrishnan @Koushikrish

    #Viswasam-Out and out #FamilyEntertainer by Siva! Great to see #Thala back in full form #Nayanthara portions and comedy worked out so well 😍 PakkaMass screenplay with gr8 action & lots of fun.Sureshot Blockbuster #ViswasamPongal #ViswAwesome #ViswasamReview #ViswasamFDFS

    Read more about: viswasam ajith kumar
    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 5:45 [IST]
