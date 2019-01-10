Viswasam Twitter Review: Here Is What The Fans Feel About The Ajith Kumar Starrer

Siddharth @siddusayz

#Viswasam 5/5 is a movie for everyone..I'm damm sure everyone go craze over thala dance in #Adichithooku song...#KannaanaKanney song will melt your hearts...Pakka family entertainer...Get #Thalafied #Blockbuster

Dr.Lee Han-yeol @kandaknd

#Viswasam One word review. BLOCKBUSTERnPpaahh. This is the #thala that everyone wants to see @directorsiva in vera vera vera level form. Movie is all set to break all the previous records.. After watching d movie everyone will ask for #thala nd #siva combo again

AJITHKUMAR (சென்னை) @__CALL_ME_AK__

Venkatakrishnan @Koushikrish

#Viswasam-Out and out #FamilyEntertainer by Siva! Great to see #Thala back in full form #Nayanthara portions and comedy worked out so well 😍 PakkaMass screenplay with gr8 action & lots of fun.Sureshot Blockbuster #ViswasamPongal #ViswAwesome #ViswasamReview #ViswasamFDFS

PowerStarFan @NeMogudu

#Viswasam decent one..don't expect more As a normal audience 2.9/5 I am disappointed @directorsiva