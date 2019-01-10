Viswasam USA Box Office Collections: Ajith Kumar's Film Takes A Good Start

A Good Start

As per the initial estimates, Viswasam has raked in nearly USD 47,138 through premieres. The exact figures will most probably become clear in a few hours from now. The film is playing in nearly 80 locations and this suggests that the collection are good.

The Collections Could Have Been Better

Viswasam hit the screens alongside the Rajinikanth starrer Petta. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial had struck a cord with the fans because its trailer featured 'Thalaiva' in a vintage avatar. As a result, it has affected Viswasam's collections. Had Ajith's film managed a solo release, the collections would have been a lot higher.

Petta Slays Viswasam

According to the latest reports, Petta's premiere collections are nearly three times those of Viswasam. As such, Rajini is the top of the fans in this market and Viswasam has taken a backseat. Thalaiva seems to have won round 1.

The WOM Is Positive

The general feeling is that Viswasam is a solid rural drama and it does full justice the festive spirit of Pongal. Siva has been praised praised for doing full justice to Ajith's mass hero image and giving his fans a lot to cheer about. All in the WOM is better than expected and this should help it in the coming days.

To Conclude...

The future is quite bright for Viswasam. Given Ajith's popularity and the healthy WOM, it should pick up big time in the coming days and have a solid (extended) weekend. One can expect its collections to be huge. However, Viswasam still might not be able to beat Petta in the US market.