Viswasam VS Petta: Ajith Starrer Emerges As The Pongal Winner & First Blockbuster of 2019 in TN!
The pongal season of 2019 has come to an end and for all the movie buffs, this festivas season turned out to be a spectacular one with Viswasam and Petta living up to all the huge hype and expectations. It was indeed en epic clash at the box office with Rajinikanth and Ajith, two big stars of the industry coming forward with two really special movies. The films turned out to be perfect festival treat for the audienecs and the good word of mouth has definitely helped these movies to reach newer heights. Read Viswasam vs Petta box office collections report to know more about the winner of the season.
Viswasam And Petta's Race
It was indeed a neck-head race at the box office with both the film's performing extremely well. The season turned out to be a prosperous one for the Kollywood with both the movies that have huge stakes associated with them enjoying a good run.
Viswasam Emerges As The Big Winner
Going by the reports, it is Thala Ajith's Viswasam that has won the final race at the Tamil Nadu box office. The film has been enjoying a grand run and in terms of total collections in Tamil Nadu, it has overtaken Petta. A recent tweet sent out by Ramesh Bala has announced the winner of the Pongal season.
Tamil Nadu Collections
Viswasam has done a staggering business in Tamil Nadu region in the first 10 days of its run. According to a tweet sent out by popular critic LM Kaushik, Viswasam has fetched a share of approximately 52 Crores from the first 10 days of its run in the theatres.
Viswasam In Its Second Week
The reports doing the rounds suggest that Viswasam has enjoyed a sensational second weekend as well with family audiences pouring in to the theatres. The film has remained rock-steady in B & C centres as well.
Petta's Performance
Petta too has done a fabulous business in the Tamil Nadu region and the movie is not far behind. Especially in the Chennai regions, Petta has established its strong presence by overtaking Viswasam in terms of collections. Petta too has done an excellent business in its second weekend.