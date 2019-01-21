Viswasam VS Petta: Ajith Starrer Emerges As The Pongal Winner & First Blockbuster of 2019 in TN!

Viswasam And Petta's Race

It was indeed a neck-head race at the box office with both the film's performing extremely well. The season turned out to be a prosperous one for the Kollywood with both the movies that have huge stakes associated with them enjoying a good run.

Viswasam Emerges As The Big Winner

Going by the reports, it is Thala Ajith's Viswasam that has won the final race at the Tamil Nadu box office. The film has been enjoying a grand run and in terms of total collections in Tamil Nadu, it has overtaken Petta. A recent tweet sent out by Ramesh Bala has announced the winner of the Pongal season.

Tamil Nadu Collections

Viswasam has done a staggering business in Tamil Nadu region in the first 10 days of its run. According to a tweet sent out by popular critic LM Kaushik, Viswasam has fetched a share of approximately 52 Crores from the first 10 days of its run in the theatres.

Viswasam In Its Second Week

The reports doing the rounds suggest that Viswasam has enjoyed a sensational second weekend as well with family audiences pouring in to the theatres. The film has remained rock-steady in B & C centres as well.

Petta's Performance

Petta too has done a fabulous business in the Tamil Nadu region and the movie is not far behind. Especially in the Chennai regions, Petta has established its strong presence by overtaking Viswasam in terms of collections. Petta too has done an excellent business in its second weekend.