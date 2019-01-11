Viswasam VS Petta Box Office Collections Day 1: Both The Big Movies Gain Advantage Points!

In Chennai Centres – Advantage Petta

As expected, Petta has got the upper hand in Chennai city centres. Going by the reports that have been doing the rounds, the Rajinikanth starrer has fetched above 1 Crore on day 1 whereas Viswasam has managed to fetch close to 90 Lakhs. Petta has seemingly overtaken Viswasam by a decent margin.

In Tamil Nadu – Advantage Viswasam

On the other hand, it seems like Viswasam has gone on to get the upper hand when all over Tamil Nadu is considered. Viswasam seemingly has turned out to be the most preferred movie in the B,C Centres, which has given the film an edge over Petta on day 1.

Worldwide – Advantage Petta

Coming to the worldwide collections, Petta is said to be the front-runner. The film has had an amazing start in the overseas centres and is expected to have beaten Viswasam. Even in centres like Kerala, Karnataka and AP/TS, Petta has turned out to be the most preferred movie on day 1.

The Weekend Ahead

As the reviews for both the movies are extremely good, the big race is on and we can definitely see both the films in a neck-head race. These films are expected to run to packed houses and much to the happiness of Tamil movie fans, both the movies are expected to turn out to be victorious.