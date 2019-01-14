English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Viswasam VS Petta Box Office Collections (4 Days): Which Film Is Leading The Race?

    By
    |

    It was a happening weekend for the Tamil film industry with the audiences getting two big films to enjoy from the theatres. Petta and Viswasam, the big films that have come in to the theatres as the Pongal releases of the year 2019 have indeed turned out to be the talk of the K'town. Both Petta and Viswasam are movie ahead with staggering collections and these films have given a perfect start for the Tamil film industry in the year 2019. Meanwhile, both the movies have enjoyed a fabulous first weekend. Read Viswasam VS Petta box office collections report to know which film is leading the race at the box office.

    Petta Ruling The Chennai Box Office

    Petta, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role is ruling the Chennai box office. The film has had the upper hand in Chennai with the film registering approximately 4.81 Crores on its opening weekend. At the same time, Viswasam has fetched approximately 3.83 Crore

    Viswasam In TN

    Viswasam, starring Thala Ajith in the lead role has been lapped up by the audiences. Especially, in the B & C centres, the film has found a strong foothold. According to a tweet by Ramesh Bala, Viswasam is leading the race as far as entire Tamil Nadu is considered and the film registered higher collections on all these days. Petta too is enjoying a grand run in TN.

    Overseas Collections

    Petta is ruling the overseas centres as well. The film is rock-solid in places like USA, UAE/GCC regions etc., where the movie has outnumbered Ajith's Viswasam comfortably. Meanwhile, Viswasam too is doing a good business in overseas.

    Total Collections So Far

    Petta is also ahead of Thala Ajith's Viswasam in the rest of the parts of India. Both the films are expected to have crossed the 100-Crore mark at the worldwide and it is indeed a neck-head race between the two.

    Read more about: petta viswasam
    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 11:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue