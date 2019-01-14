Viswasam VS Petta Box Office Collections (4 Days): Which Film Is Leading The Race?

Petta Ruling The Chennai Box Office

Petta, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role is ruling the Chennai box office. The film has had the upper hand in Chennai with the film registering approximately 4.81 Crores on its opening weekend. At the same time, Viswasam has fetched approximately 3.83 Crore

Viswasam In TN

Viswasam, starring Thala Ajith in the lead role has been lapped up by the audiences. Especially, in the B & C centres, the film has found a strong foothold. According to a tweet by Ramesh Bala, Viswasam is leading the race as far as entire Tamil Nadu is considered and the film registered higher collections on all these days. Petta too is enjoying a grand run in TN.

Overseas Collections

Petta is ruling the overseas centres as well. The film is rock-solid in places like USA, UAE/GCC regions etc., where the movie has outnumbered Ajith's Viswasam comfortably. Meanwhile, Viswasam too is doing a good business in overseas.

Total Collections So Far

Petta is also ahead of Thala Ajith's Viswasam in the rest of the parts of India. Both the films are expected to have crossed the 100-Crore mark at the worldwide and it is indeed a neck-head race between the two.