Viswasam VS Petta Box Office Collections: The Rajinikanth Starrer Is Leading The Race!
Petta and Viswasam have given a befitting start for the Tamil film idnustry in the year 2019, with both the movies enjoying a strong outing at the box office. It has to be said that the Pongal season has indeed turned out to be a joyous one for the Tamil movie lovers as well as the film industry. The films are running to packes houses and as expected a tight competion is happening between these two much awaited movies. Now, the latest reports suggest that Petta is leadind this clse race now. Read Viswasam VS Petta box office collections report to know more about the same here.
Petta In Tamil Nadu
Petta has been ruling the Chennai box office. At the same time, Petta has been enjoying a fabulous run in the other theatres across the state as well. According to a report by boxofficindia.com, Petta has minted approximately 46 Crores from the Tamil Nadu box office so far.
Viswasam In Tamil Nadu
Meanwhile, Viswasam too has been doing a solid business and is leading the race in the Tamil Nadu region. The report also adds that Viswasam has fetched 51 Crores from the Tamil Nadu regions alone. Viswasam is clearly leading by a margin of 5 Crores in Tamil Nadu.
Petta All India Collections
Nevertheless, Petta continues to stay ahead of Viswasam, as far as All India Collections are considered. According to a tweet sent out by Rajasekar, Petta has fetched 71.25 Crores nett from All India box office.
Petta Is Leading The Race
The tweet also adds that Viswasam has managed to collect 60.25 Crores nett from All India box office. Well, this rightly shows that Petta is clearly leading the race with a difference in collection of close to 10 Crores between the movies.
The Way Ahead
Petta has been doing a steady business in Kerala, Karnataka, AP/TS regions as well. While the competition between Petta and Viswasam in Tamil Nadu would continue to be intense and close, Petta is clearly ahead of Viswasam while considering the All India collections.