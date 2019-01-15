Viswasam Vs Petta: How Ajith Beat Rajinikanth To Become The New Thalaiva Of Tamil Cinema

Rajinikanth Loses The B And C Audience

The audience in the B and C centres plays a big role in determining the fate of a movie in Tamil Nadu. By working in mass films such as Veeram and Vedhalam, 'Thala' managed to win the love of the common public and consolidate his standing. On the other hand, none of Rajini's recent movies had the mass connect. Kaala and Kabali which were issue-based gangster dramas illustrate this aspect quite well. As a result, Rajini has slowly but surely lost his market in the smaller cities.

Ajith The Top Choice Of The Family Audience

Kabali and Kaala had solid political undertones and touched upon highlighted the problems faced by a certain section of society. While the issues raised were hard-hitting, they clearly did not click with the family audience. On the other hand, Ajith's recent films had a solid emotional connect. While Veeram relied on the brother sentiment, Vedalam highlighted the brother-sister bond. Similarly, Viswasam revolves around the father daughter bond. His recent selection of roles helped him become the top choice of the family audience.

Did Rajinikanth Put His Viswasam In The Wrong Place?

Ajith did four consecutive films with Siva and the risk paid off. Barring Vivegam, they tasted success each and every time . Moreover, Siva being an established name, managed to do vcomplete justice to Ajith's 'mass hero' image. Unlike Ajith, Rajini has been more experimental of late. He has worked with new film-makers like Soundarya Rajinikanth and Pa Ranjith to name a few. Unfortunately, these talented film-makers failed to do justice to his image and this was reflected in the less than impressive box office numbers.

What Is Next For Rajinikanth?

While the result of the Viswasam-Petta clash is bound to leave Rajini fans heartbroken, the sad fact is that it is now time for Rajinikanth to rework his strategy and prove once again that he is the 'Super One'.