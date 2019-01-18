Viswasam VS Petta Tamil Nadu Box Office Collections(8 Days): Thala Defeats Thalaiva, Creates History

Viswasam Leads By Rs 25 Crore

The makers of Viswasam have revealed the official figures and they are mighty impressive. The film has collected Rs 125 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office and emerged as the top choice of the family audience. On the other hand, as per the latest trade estimates, Petta has collected nearly Rs 100 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Ajith Creates History

This is the first time in 27 years that a Rajinikanth starrer has lost out to the competition in Tamil Nadu. The last time such as thing had happened was 1992 when Thevar Magan outperformed Pandiyan. This indicates that Ajith's popularity knows no bounds.

Is This Why Rajini Lost The Pongal Clash?

Viswasam managed to impress the family audience big time and come across as the perfect film for the festive season. Its mass appeal helped it do well in the B and C centres. On the other hand, Petta did not really seem to be the right kind of release for the festive season. The lack of an emotional connect too affected its run in the smaller cities. While the Rajini film has done well in Chennai, Its ordinary performance in the mass centres has helped Viswasam get the upper hand.

The Road Ahead...

Viswasam is likely to remain the undisputed king of the Tamil Nadu box office in the coming days. As there are no big releases in the near future, it should be able to have a good and relatively free run at the box office. Similarly, Petta too will most probably do well and remain the top choice of the target audience.