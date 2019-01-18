English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Viswasam VS Petta Tamil Nadu Box Office Collections(8 Days): Thala Defeats Thalaiva, Creates History

    By
    |

    Ajith Kumar is beyond any doubt one of the biggest and most talented stars in the Tamil film industry today. He enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his stylish personality, simple nature, impressive scree presence and sincere performances. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest release Viswasam. The rural entertainer hit the screens on January 10, 2019, alongside Petta. Now, eight days later, Viswasam has emerged as the clear winner in Tamil Nadu.

    Viswasam Leads By Rs 25 Crore

    The makers of Viswasam have revealed the official figures and they are mighty impressive. The film has collected Rs 125 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office and emerged as the top choice of the family audience. On the other hand, as per the latest trade estimates, Petta has collected nearly Rs 100 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office.

    Ajith Creates History

    This is the first time in 27 years that a Rajinikanth starrer has lost out to the competition in Tamil Nadu. The last time such as thing had happened was 1992 when Thevar Magan outperformed Pandiyan. This indicates that Ajith's popularity knows no bounds.

    Is This Why Rajini Lost The Pongal Clash?

    Viswasam managed to impress the family audience big time and come across as the perfect film for the festive season. Its mass appeal helped it do well in the B and C centres. On the other hand, Petta did not really seem to be the right kind of release for the festive season. The lack of an emotional connect too affected its run in the smaller cities. While the Rajini film has done well in Chennai, Its ordinary performance in the mass centres has helped Viswasam get the upper hand.

    The Road Ahead...

    Viswasam is likely to remain the undisputed king of the Tamil Nadu box office in the coming days. As there are no big releases in the near future, it should be able to have a good and relatively free run at the box office. Similarly, Petta too will most probably do well and remain the top choice of the target audience.

    Read more about: viswasam petta
    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 10:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue