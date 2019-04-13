Watchman Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers; Links Go Viral!
GV Prakash's new movie Watchman has took over the charge of the big screens in Tamil Nadu. Watchman is one among the two prominent releases of this week and the pre-release reports regarding the film were exceedingly well. AL Vijay, the director who dares to experiment has teamed up with GV Prakash Kumar for a thriller, set in a premise hitherto unseen in Tamil films. While the film has started its journey in the theatres, a latest update regarding the film has come, which is for sure not a good news for the film industry as well as the genuine movie lovers. Keep reading to know more about this.
Hit By Piracy
AL Vijay-GV Prakash team's Watchman, much like the recent Tamil movies of this time, too has joined the league of films, which have been fallen prey to piracy upon their release in the theatres.
Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamilrockers
Shockingly, Watchman full movie has been leaked online for free download by the website Tamilrcokers. What is even more shocking is that, this has happened on the very first day of release in the theatres.
The Impending Problem
Piracy has been a long lasting problem for the Tamil industry as even big films have not been anle to escape from the same. Even past week's release Kuppathu Raja was hit by piracy on the first weekend of release.
Can Watchman Overcome The Hurdle?
Watchman has given the signs of being an experimental movie which should be promoted by watching from the theatres. Let us hope that Watchman would overcome the hurdles of piracy and win the race much like many of the superhit movies of the recent times went on to do.