Watchman Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers; Links Go Viral!

Hit By Piracy

AL Vijay-GV Prakash team's Watchman, much like the recent Tamil movies of this time, too has joined the league of films, which have been fallen prey to piracy upon their release in the theatres.

Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamilrockers

Shockingly, Watchman full movie has been leaked online for free download by the website Tamilrcokers. What is even more shocking is that, this has happened on the very first day of release in the theatres.

The Impending Problem

Piracy has been a long lasting problem for the Tamil industry as even big films have not been anle to escape from the same. Even past week's release Kuppathu Raja was hit by piracy on the first weekend of release.

Can Watchman Overcome The Hurdle?

Watchman has given the signs of being an experimental movie which should be promoted by watching from the theatres. Let us hope that Watchman would overcome the hurdles of piracy and win the race much like many of the superhit movies of the recent times went on to do.