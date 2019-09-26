When Ajith Kumar's Police Movie Got Shelved Due To An Injury During A Stunt Sequence!

A Movie Directed By Nanda Periyasamy

Writer-director Nanda Periyasamy, who made his debut through Oru Kalloorriyan Kathai (2005), was supposed to direct Ajith's first police movie. Reportedly, it was the director himself who had opened up about this information through a Facebook post.

Mahaa

Reportedly, this movie was titled as Mahaa and was the debut directorial venture of Nanda Periyasamy. The movie was launched and the shoot of the film went on for as many as 8 days.

When Ajith Kumar Got Injured

According to the director, Ajith Kumar was injured during the filming of a stunt sequence and hence, the actor couldn't continue to work in the film. This reportedly led to a difference in opinion between the producer and the director. Hence, the film got shelved.

A Strong Crew

Reportedly, the film had the backing of a strong technical crew. Jeeva was roped in as the cinematographer and Kanal Kannan was the stunt director. Harris Jayaraj was bestowed with the duty of music department.

Ajith Kumar's Next

Nevertheless, Ajith Kumar fans who love to see him in police roles are definitely in for a big treat. According to reports, the star will be seen playing a cop in Thala 60, directed by H Vinoth. Reportedly, the film will be a big-budget action thriller.