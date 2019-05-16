When Ajith Kumar's Comments About Rajinikanth Garnered Fans' Attention!
It is a fact that Ajith is one such star who has always maintained a respectable distance from media and all kinds of promotional activities. Even the number of interviews that he has given would be very less when compared to that of other stars. The star in him has stayed away from controversies and has stopped himself from making comments as well.
But now, what has garnered the attention of the fans and followers are a message that Ajith had sent out a decade ago. What is more interesting is that his message was about none other than Superstar Rajinikanth. Read to know the interesting details surrounding this.
Rajinikanth and Ajith
Rajinikanth and Ajith have always maintained a very cordial relationship with each other. It is known to all that Ajith holds high regards for Rajinikanth. Interestingly, even their fans are in good terms. Their films Viswasam and Petta had a tiff at the box office but their fans were never seen fighting each other.
Back To 1996
Now, what has garnered the attention of the fans of both Ajith and Rajinikanth are a paper cutting that has now surfaced on social media. This cutting dates back to the year 1996.
Ajith's Comments About Rajinikanth
This had come out on the special day of Rajinikanth's birthday. Ajith had sent out a real, special message on the superstar's birthday. While wishing him a happy birthday, he has mentioned that Rajinikanth is a good human that he has seen among all the actors.
Golden Words About The Superstar
This once again shows the high regards that he holds for the superstar. This once again proves the simplicity of the Superstar Rajinikanth and how good he has been to his juniors despite being a huge star. Definitely, he is a star worth emulating.
