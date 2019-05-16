When Ajith's Comments About Rajinikanth Garnered Fans' Attention!

Rajinikanth and Ajith

Rajinikanth and Ajith have always maintained a very cordial relationship with each other. It is known to all that Ajith holds high regards for Rajinikanth. Interestingly, even their fans are in good terms. Their films Viswasam and Petta had a tiff at the box office but their fans were never seen fighting each other.

Back To 1996

Now, what has garnered the attention of the fans of both Ajith and Rajinikanth are a paper cutting that has now surfaced on social media. This cutting dates back to the year 1996.

Ajith's Comments About Rajinikanth

This had come out on the special day of Rajinikanth's birthday. Ajith had sent out a real, special message on the superstar's birthday. While wishing him a happy birthday, he has mentioned that Rajinikanth is a good human that he has seen among all the actors.

Golden Words About The Superstar

This once again shows the high regards that he holds for the superstar. This once again proves the simplicity of the Superstar Rajinikanth and how good he has been to his juniors despite being a huge star. Definitely, he is a star worth emulating.