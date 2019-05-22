When Arya And Nayanthara's Wedding Invite Card Had Left Everyone SHOCKED!
Nayanthara and Arya have formed a superhit onscreen pair. Both these talented artists enjoy a huge fan base and their fans do like to see them together. It was through Boss Engira Bhaskaran, the 2011 movie that they paired up for the first time on screen. Their films have enjoyed good success at the box office and the fans would definitely like to see them team up once again. However, there was a point of time when the fans of these two stars, the celebrities and the entire Tamil film audiences were left shocked after an invite card that had surfaced online. Read the article to get complete details regarding this interesting incident.
A Wedding Invite Card
In the year 2013, a wedding invite poster had surfaced online, which left the fans shocked for a moment of time. In the invite card, it was written Arya weds Nayanthara, with the poster also carrying the date and time.
Fans Were Shocked
At first, the audiences were surprised to see such an invitation card, which came as a shocker to everyone. However, it was revealed soon that it was for the promotion of the film Raja Rani, which featured them as the leading pair.
Promotion
What was more striking is that it was for the first time that the real names of the actors were used for promotions rather than the characters. The poster was an invite for the launch of the first look poster of Raja Rani.
Raja Rani Movie
Raja Rani featured Arya and Nayanthara as the lead pair. Arya played John whereas Nayanthara appeared as Regina. The film also features Nazriya Nazim and Jai in important roles. Raja Rani, the debut vehicle of director Atlee tasted a very big success at the box office.