English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    When Arya And Nayanthara's Wedding Invite Card Had Left Everyone SHOCKED!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Nayanthara and Arya have formed a superhit onscreen pair. Both these talented artists enjoy a huge fan base and their fans do like to see them together. It was through Boss Engira Bhaskaran, the 2011 movie that they paired up for the first time on screen. Their films have enjoyed good success at the box office and the fans would definitely like to see them team up once again. However, there was a point of time when the fans of these two stars, the celebrities and the entire Tamil film audiences were left shocked after an invite card that had surfaced online. Read the article to get complete details regarding this interesting incident.

    A Wedding Invite Card

    In the year 2013, a wedding invite poster had surfaced online, which left the fans shocked for a moment of time. In the invite card, it was written Arya weds Nayanthara, with the poster also carrying the date and time.

    Fans Were Shocked

    At first, the audiences were surprised to see such an invitation card, which came as a shocker to everyone. However, it was revealed soon that it was for the promotion of the film Raja Rani, which featured them as the leading pair.

    Promotion

    What was more striking is that it was for the first time that the real names of the actors were used for promotions rather than the characters. The poster was an invite for the launch of the first look poster of Raja Rani.

    Raja Rani Movie

    Raja Rani featured Arya and Nayanthara as the lead pair. Arya played John whereas Nayanthara appeared as Regina. The film also features Nazriya Nazim and Jai in important roles. Raja Rani, the debut vehicle of director Atlee tasted a very big success at the box office.

    More ARYA News

    Read more about: arya nayanthara
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 17:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue