When Arya And Nayanthara's Wedding Invite Card Had Left Everyone SHOCKED!

A Wedding Invite Card

In the year 2013, a wedding invite poster had surfaced online, which left the fans shocked for a moment of time. In the invite card, it was written Arya weds Nayanthara, with the poster also carrying the date and time.

Fans Were Shocked

At first, the audiences were surprised to see such an invitation card, which came as a shocker to everyone. However, it was revealed soon that it was for the promotion of the film Raja Rani, which featured them as the leading pair.

Promotion

What was more striking is that it was for the first time that the real names of the actors were used for promotions rather than the characters. The poster was an invite for the launch of the first look poster of Raja Rani.

Raja Rani Movie

Raja Rani featured Arya and Nayanthara as the lead pair. Arya played John whereas Nayanthara appeared as Regina. The film also features Nazriya Nazim and Jai in important roles. Raja Rani, the debut vehicle of director Atlee tasted a very big success at the box office.