When Kajal Aggarwal Overtook Vijay And Ajith On Twitter!

Having been around for over a decade in the industry, Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most sought-after lead actresses presently. She enjoys a dedicated and a solid fan base, which is crazy about the much-loved actress. Her popularity on social media is also beyond comparisons, and one of the recent incidents that happened on Twitter, speaks volumes about the same. She went past Tamil Superstars, Ajith and Vijay, on Twitter. The Tag #AskKajal was trending at the top spot in one of the instances.

Yesterday (September 19, 2019), Kajal Aggarwal took to her Twitter account to converse with fans through the #AskKajal. Her fans came up with few questions to which the actress came up with some interesting answers. #AskKajal was trending at the top spot during that time. What is even more catchy is that this particular hashtag overtook #BigilAudioLaunch and #Thalasamrajyam, which were also trending on Twitter yesterday. While everyone knew about Bigil audio launch, #Thalasamrajyam, was a hashtag floated by Thala Ajith fans. However, it was #BigilAudioLaunch that gained more popularity in the long run.

Nevertheless, Kajal Aggarwal's popularity on social media could be assessed through this interesting instance. On Twitter, the actress has over 3.01 M followers on the micro-blogging website, and she is one of the most-followed South Indian actresses on the platform. She is even more active on Instagram, in which she has over 12.1 M followers.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal's previous release was the Jayam Ravi starrer Comali, which emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. Meanwhile, she has signed the upcoming big-budget venture Indian 2, directed by Shankar and featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. Her next film to hit theatres will be Paris Paris.