When Nayanthara Said Doing This Superhit Movie Was Her Worst Decision: 'I Was Photographed Badly'

Nayanthara About The Ghajini Controversy

During an interview given to Sify, the actress had spoken about working in Ghajini and called it the 'worst decision' of her career. She added that she was not photographed properly which affected the output.

Her Exact Words

"I have to confess on hindsight that the worst decision that I ever took was to do that role in Ghajini. My role did not shape out the way it was narrated to me and I was photographed badly."

'No Complaints'

The actress, however, made it clear that she had no complaints about the whole thing as it was a learning experience.

"I have no complaints as I consider all that as a learning experience. Now I make sure about the characters I do on screen. Chandramukhi with Rajni sir and the song number with Vijay in Sivakasi gave me immense reach among the masses," she added.

Her Time Is Now

Nayanthara has come a long way since then and is currently the top actress in Tamil cinema. Earlier this year, she was seen opposite 'Thala' Ajith Kumar in Viswasam which emerged as a runaway hit. At present, she is gearing up for the release of Mr Local. She currently also has the Tollywood magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Thalapathy 63 and Darbar in her kitty.

To Conclude..

Interestingly, just like Ghajini, Darbar too is an AR Murugadoss movie. The ace filmmaker initially wanted to cast Keerthy Suresh but changed his mind as Rajini asked him to go in for Nayanthara. Let us hope that Darbar turns out to be a good experience for her.