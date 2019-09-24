When Rajinikanth And Shankar Were Rejected By A Top Production House!

Rajinikanth and Shankar's 2.0

2.0, the film that hit theatres last year, took the technical expertise of Tamil cinema to another level. According to the report, when Rajinikanth and Shankar decided to join hands for 2.0, they approached AGS production house initially to produce the movie.

Rajinikanth And Shankar Visited Their Office

Interestingly, Rajinikanth also accompanied director Shankar to meet Kalpathi S Aghoram, the head of AGS, at his office. Reportedly, they narrated 2.0's story and even gave an idea about the film's budget.

AGS Rejected The Proposal?

According to the report, 2.0's proposed budget was around Rs 250 crore back then. But the production house calculated the prospects and mentioned that they would take up the project if it can be made within Rs 150 crore. Later, they rejected the plan and LYCA Productions instead stepped in.

The Previous Instance

According to the report, only once before had Rajinikanth went in search of a producer. Enthiran, which was the second film from Shankar-Rajinikanth combo, was initially being produced by Ayngaran International. Reportedly, the project was dropped mid-way and back then, the Superstar approached Sun Pictures to take up the project.