When Rajinikanth Defended His High Remuneration: If You Suffer Losses I'll Definitely Compensate

Rajinikanth's Sharp Comment

While addressing the controversy surrounding his remuneration, Rajinikanth had said that he was aware of his market and promised distributors he would become to their aid if they suffered any losses because of him.

His Exact Words

"I am told that I am asking huge paycheck. If I am demanding a hefty remuneration it is because I know my market. If you suffer losses I would definitely compensate for the loss. If you get profit, please don't share it with me, but please let me honestly know how much you made which will make me happy,"( sic)

Rajinikanth Had Added

Rajinikanth had also asked those associated with his films to be transparent and sincere at all times if they wanted they wanted him to be 'honest'.

"If you are sincere I will also be honest, if you are not fair, I won't say anything," Rajinikanth had said.

Still On Top

With the incident in the past, Rajinikanth is busy ruling Tamil cinema. The Muthu star remains one of the highest paid actors in India, which bears testimony to his star power. He was last seen in the much-hyped Pongal release Petta, which did well at the box office despite clashing with Viswasam.

The Way Ahead...

Rajinikanth will next be seen in Darbar, directed by ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss. The movie, featuring Nayanthara as the leading lady, is slated to arrive in theatres this Pongal. Post Darbar, Superstar might team up with 'Siruthai' Siva for a rural entertainer.