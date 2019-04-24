English
    When Shriya Saran Was Forced To Apologise For Her 'Indecent' Dress

    By Lekhaka
    The stylish and lovely Shriya Saran is one of the most popular and sought-after stars in Kollywood. An established actress in her own right, the lady enjoys an impressive fan following due to her stunning looks, humble nature and charming personality. During her enviable career, Shriya has acted opposite some of the biggest stars in the industry and this has gone a long way in establishing her as a force to be reckoned with. A few years ago, Shriya found herself in an controversy due to quite an unexpected reason.

    A Controversy

    In 2007, Shriya acted opposite Rajinikanth in Sivaji which emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. The film, directed by ace filmmaker Shankar, clicked with the masses and had a long run at the box office. On January 11, 2008, the Sivaji team organised a grand function to celebrate the film's silver jubilee. During the event, Shriya grabbed plenty of attention due to her bold dress which ruffled a few feathers.

    Shriya Faces Backlash

    Unfortunately for the Mazhai actress, her dressing style did not go down well with a political party which termed it 'indecent' and an 'insult' to Hindu culture.

    An Apology

    Following the backlash, Shriya issued an apology and stated that she was 'unaware' of the problems she would face due to her dress. She added that the mistake happened as she had reached the event after shooting for a Hindi movie.

    Her Exact Words

    "I was unaware of the repercussions that would arise because of the attire I wore during the function. I came to know about the silver jubilee function while shooting for a Hindi film in Thanjavur. I came to the function directly from the shooting spot."

    On The Work Front

    Over the years, Shriya has put the controversy behind her and moved on in life. She was last seen in NTR Kathanayakudu which saw her share screen space with Nandamuri Balakrishna. At present, she has Naragasooran and the Hindi movie Tadka in her kitty.

    Shriya Saran Is All Smiles In These Photos Clicked By A 'Special Photographer'

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 13:13 [IST]
