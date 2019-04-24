When Shriya Saran Was Forced To Apologise For Her 'Indecent' Dress

A Controversy

In 2007, Shriya acted opposite Rajinikanth in Sivaji which emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. The film, directed by ace filmmaker Shankar, clicked with the masses and had a long run at the box office. On January 11, 2008, the Sivaji team organised a grand function to celebrate the film's silver jubilee. During the event, Shriya grabbed plenty of attention due to her bold dress which ruffled a few feathers.

Shriya Faces Backlash

Unfortunately for the Mazhai actress, her dressing style did not go down well with a political party which termed it 'indecent' and an 'insult' to Hindu culture.

An Apology

Following the backlash, Shriya issued an apology and stated that she was 'unaware' of the problems she would face due to her dress. She added that the mistake happened as she had reached the event after shooting for a Hindi movie.

Her Exact Words

"I was unaware of the repercussions that would arise because of the attire I wore during the function. I came to know about the silver jubilee function while shooting for a Hindi film in Thanjavur. I came to the function directly from the shooting spot."

On The Work Front

Over the years, Shriya has put the controversy behind her and moved on in life. She was last seen in NTR Kathanayakudu which saw her share screen space with Nandamuri Balakrishna. At present, she has Naragasooran and the Hindi movie Tadka in her kitty.