When Simbu Broke Down In Tears After Watching A Blockbuster Movie

Kadaikutty Singam

Kadaikutty Singam, the Karthi starrer, which released in 2018, is one among the biggest commercial successes of director Pandiraj, so far. The family entertainer, which had a touching story to narrate, raced to become a blockbuster.

When Simbu Watched Kadaikutty Singam...

In a recent interview, director Pandiraj told that Simbu spoke to him after watching Kadaikutty Singam. According to the director, Simbu conveyed that he broke down in tears after watching the climax portions of the movie.

A Simbu-Pandiraj Movie On Cards?

Interestingly, Simbu also added that he would love to be a part of such a family film. According to reports, Pandiraj has assured Simbu that he will be making such a family entertainer with him. Well, that indeed is a piece of great news for all Simbu fans. Moreover, Pandiraj also opened up that his only disappointment is that Simbu is not at the place where he deserves to be.

Pandiraj's Next Movie

Meanwhile, Pandiraj is busy with the promotion works of his next film, Engu Veetu Pillai, which stars Sivakarthikeyan. This film too looks like a promising family entertainer. We wish the team all the very best and at the same time, let us hope that the director would team up with Simbu as well in the near future.