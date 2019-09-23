When Simbu Broke Down In Tears After Watching A Blockbuster Movie
Simbu is one such actor, who has been seldom affected by controversies. He enjoys a fan base within and outside the film industry. Moreover, he also enjoys a loyal friendship circle. Interestingly, director Pandiraj, who has worked with Simbu in Idhu Namma Aalu, had revealed that he and Simbu are good friends even now. It was in a recent interview that the director opened up on his good equation with Simbu. Moreover, Pandiraj remembered a situation when Simbu cried after watching one of his movies. Read to know the complete details regarding this.
Kadaikutty Singam
Kadaikutty Singam, the Karthi starrer, which released in 2018, is one among the biggest commercial successes of director Pandiraj, so far. The family entertainer, which had a touching story to narrate, raced to become a blockbuster.
When Simbu Watched Kadaikutty Singam...
In a recent interview, director Pandiraj told that Simbu spoke to him after watching Kadaikutty Singam. According to the director, Simbu conveyed that he broke down in tears after watching the climax portions of the movie.
A Simbu-Pandiraj Movie On Cards?
Interestingly, Simbu also added that he would love to be a part of such a family film. According to reports, Pandiraj has assured Simbu that he will be making such a family entertainer with him. Well, that indeed is a piece of great news for all Simbu fans. Moreover, Pandiraj also opened up that his only disappointment is that Simbu is not at the place where he deserves to be.
Pandiraj's Next Movie
Meanwhile, Pandiraj is busy with the promotion works of his next film, Engu Veetu Pillai, which stars Sivakarthikeyan. This film too looks like a promising family entertainer. We wish the team all the very best and at the same time, let us hope that the director would team up with Simbu as well in the near future.