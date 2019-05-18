When Simbu Said That He Wanted His Relationship With This Actress To Work

A Heartbreaking Confession

While speaking about the breakup, STR said that they decided to call it quits because of ‘numerous factors' which affected their relationship. He went on to add that there were no ‘personal issues' between the two and revealed that he was still on ‘cordial' terms with Hansika.

His Exact Words

"We are cordial with each other. In fact, we went to Bangkok to shoot for Vaalu as well last year. The break-up happened not because of the two of us and personal issues but due to numerous other factors."

‘I Was Upset’

STR went on to confess that the split upset him a lot as he wanted the relationship to work.

"I was upset because I really wanted this relationship to work. But I also understood the issues that needed to be dealt with and I didn't want to deal with them at that point," added the actor.

STR About Marriage

While touching upon the issue of marriage, STR said that he was not under pressure to tie the knot as his parents ‘respected' his choices.

"My parents are not pressurising me to get married. They have always respected my choices. As for meeting the right person, I have left it up to the universe," added the Osthe actor.

Work Matters

Over the years, Simbu has moved on in life a put the setback behind him. He was last seen in Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven which under-performed at the box office and failed to impress critics. At present, he has Maanaadu in his kitty. He will also be reuniting with Hansika for Maha.