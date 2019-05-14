English
    When Taapsee Pannu's Comment About Ajith Kumar Upset Fans

    By Lekhaka
    |

    1There's no denying the fact that Taapsee Pannu is one of the most competent and popular young divas in South cinema today. The powerhouse performer, is loved by all and sundry due to her good screen presence, outspoken nature, charming personality and impressive range as an actress. During her eventful career, she has starred in quite a few popular movies which has helped her prove that she is a force to be reckoned with.

    A few years ago, the Aadukalam actress found herself in the midst of an ugly fight between Rajinikanth Army and Ajith Kumar's fans.

    Thala Over Thalaivar?

    In 2013, while speaking to a leading daily, Taapsee reportedly said that she was a bigger fan of 'Thala' than 'Thalaivar' which upset Rajinikanth fans big time. To make matters worse, her remark went viral leading to ugly fan wars.

    A Clarification

    With the controversy in full swing, Taapsee said that she had been 'misquoted' and added that she never compared Ajith with Rajinikanth. She also made it clear that she was trying to say that she likes Ajith the person more than his on-screen avatars.

    Her Exact Words

    "Misquoted. In my times interview I mentioned I am more of an AJITH fan than THALA fan. Didn't compare him with rajni sir at all. Basically meaning m a fan of his off screen persona more than on screen, to MAKE IT SIMPLE."

    Moving On

    Taapsee has come a long way since then and is now a pan-India star. In 2016, she acted in the Hindi movie Pink and impressed all and sundry with her performance. Neevevaro, featuring Aadhi in the lead, was her last South film. She currently has the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Game Over in her kitty. She will also be seen in Hindi movies Saand Ki Aankh and Misson Mangal.

    The Fan Wars Continue

    Meanwhile, Ajith fans and Rajinikanth supporters still frequently get into fights on social media which was quite evident during the Viswasam-Petta clash this Pongal. Despite the rivalry between their fans, Ajith and Rajini share a lovely rapport in personal life and have a lot of respect for each other.

    Taapsee Pannu Would Love To Do Mithali Raj Biopic!

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 15:42 [IST]
