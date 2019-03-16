When Thalapathy Vijay Set A New Record & Superstar Rajinikanth Broke That In The Very Next Year!

Ghilli

Ghilli is one of the biggest successes in the scintillating acting career of Vijay so far. This movie once again assured the superstardom for Vijay and the film, which released in the year 2004 enjoyed a fabulous outing in Tamil Nadu as well as other regions.

The 30-Crore Club

Interestingly, Ghilli did set a big record at the Tamil Nadu box office as it went on to set the cash registers ringing. According to the reports, Ghilli was the first ever Tamil movie to cross the 30 crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Chandramukhi

In the very next year, Rajinikanth came up with highly successful movie Chandramukhi. The movie was well-appreciated by one and all and it wasn't a usual commercial movie that the audiences have been used to. The audiences whole-heartedly accepted this Rajinikanth starrer.

40-Crore Club

With Chandramukhi arriving into the theatres, the records were bound to be broken and the Rajinikanth starrer went on to do that. Reportedly, Chandramukhi rewrote all the box office records as it went on to introduce the 40-Crore club at the Tamil Nadu box office.