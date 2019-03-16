English
    When Thalapathy Vijay Set A New Record & Superstar Rajinikanth Broke That In The Very Next Year!

    By Manu
    |

    Superstar Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay are undoubtedly two of the most popular stars of the Tamil cinema. As far as Rajinikanth is considered, he has been ruling the industry since the past 4 decades and coming to Vijay, he is one among the top stars of this generation, whose fan base is well expanded to regions outside Tamil Nadu as well. Both Rajinikanth and Vijay have delivered quality blockbusters in the past two decades. Here, we take you through an instance when Rajinikanth and Vijay delivered all time blockbusters in two successive years. Read to know the interesting details regarding this.

    Ghilli

    Ghilli is one of the biggest successes in the scintillating acting career of Vijay so far. This movie once again assured the superstardom for Vijay and the film, which released in the year 2004 enjoyed a fabulous outing in Tamil Nadu as well as other regions.

    The 30-Crore Club

    Interestingly, Ghilli did set a big record at the Tamil Nadu box office as it went on to set the cash registers ringing. According to the reports, Ghilli was the first ever Tamil movie to cross the 30 crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office.

    Chandramukhi

    In the very next year, Rajinikanth came up with highly successful movie Chandramukhi. The movie was well-appreciated by one and all and it wasn't a usual commercial movie that the audiences have been used to. The audiences whole-heartedly accepted this Rajinikanth starrer.

    40-Crore Club

    With Chandramukhi arriving into the theatres, the records were bound to be broken and the Rajinikanth starrer went on to do that. Reportedly, Chandramukhi rewrote all the box office records as it went on to introduce the 40-Crore club at the Tamil Nadu box office.

    Read more about: rajinikanth vijay
    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 13:05 [IST]
