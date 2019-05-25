English
    When This Top Actress’s Shocking Remark About Suriya Upset Fans

    By Lekhaka
    |

    As far as fans of Tamil cinema are concerned, Suriya is a name that needs no introduction at all. The powerhouse performer enjoys an enviable fan following because of his good looks, humble nature and charming screen presence. Over the years, he has starred in several well-received movies which has helped him prove that he belongs to the big league. A few years ago, he indirectly got involved in an ugly controversy when his fans attacked Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor for making a shocking remark about the Kollywood heartthrob.

    Kareena’s Shocking Comment About Suriya

    Responding to rumours of her doing an ‘item number' in Anjaan, Kareena told a website that she did not even know who Suriya is and added that she has no interest in working in non-Hindi movies.

    "I don't where such baseless stories come from. I haven't signed any such film. I don't even know who Suriya and Linguswamy are. I've never seen them. I've zero interest in acting in non-Hindi films. whether it is down South or in Hollywood. I love the work being done in South Indian languages , Marathi and Bengali. But I'll have to learn these languages to act in them," she reportedly said.

    A Clarification

    As expected, these remarks upset Suriya fans who attacked ‘Bebo' for making such a shocking comment. Following the backlash, Kareena issued a statement and implied that her words had been taken out of context. She also said that she had tremendous respect for the ‘Nadippin Nayakan'

    Her Exact Words

    "It is a fact that I don't know him. I've never met him, but that doesn't mean I don't know who Suriya is. Of course I know him. He's a big star in Tamil cinema, in fact one of the biggest. I truly respect his standing in the Indian film industry."

    Moving On

    Over the years, Kareena has put the controversy behind her and moved on in life. She was last last seen in Veere Di Wedding which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. At present, she has Good News in her kitty.

    An Eventful Time For Suriya

    Meanwhile, Suriya is currently awaiting the release of NGK which is set to release on May 31, 2019. He also has Kaappaan, directed by KV Anand, in his kitty.

