When Trisha Came Up With A BOLD & BEFITTING Reply To A CLICHED Question!

The Question Posed

Back in the year 2015, during a media interaction, Trisha reportedly came across a question where she was asked whether she would continue to be active in films even after marriage. Well, this has been a question aimed at the actresses alone.

How The Actress Retorted

However, Trisha decided to shot back another valid question after getting to hear this. "Will you dare to ask that question to a hero? I know you'll never do that!!," she was quoted as saying by gulte.com back then.

The Splendid Reply

If reports are to be believed, she had also put forward another important statement about the rules "If a hero has all right to continue in acting post marriage, why these rules for a heroine?" she reportedly asked during the interaction.

The Amazing Trisha

It is a fact that only the actresses are getting to face such questions on working after marriage. Definitely, Trisha's bold and befitting reply deserves a huge round of applause. Nowadays, we have a whole lot of actresses who are working even after marriage and thus putting the right example forward.