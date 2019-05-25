English
    When Trisha Came Up With A BOLD & BEFITTING Reply To A CLICHED Question!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Trisha is an actress who is a beauty with brains. It has been more than one-and-half decades since the talented actress has been a part of this film industry and her popularity has only risen with the passage of time. Be it in Tamil or Telugu, she enjoys a loyal fan base and now, a whole lot of projects are in the making with Trisha as the leading lady. Meanwhile, here, we take you back to an instance when Trisha gave a befitting reply to a supposedly cliched question that was posed to her back in 2015. Read to know the full details regarding this.

    The Question Posed

    Back in the year 2015, during a media interaction, Trisha reportedly came across a question where she was asked whether she would continue to be active in films even after marriage. Well, this has been a question aimed at the actresses alone.

    How The Actress Retorted

    However, Trisha decided to shot back another valid question after getting to hear this. "Will you dare to ask that question to a hero? I know you'll never do that!!," she was quoted as saying by gulte.com back then.

    The Splendid Reply

    If reports are to be believed, she had also put forward another important statement about the rules "If a hero has all right to continue in acting post marriage, why these rules for a heroine?" she reportedly asked during the interaction.

    The Amazing Trisha

    It is a fact that only the actresses are getting to face such questions on working after marriage. Definitely, Trisha's bold and befitting reply deserves a huge round of applause. Nowadays, we have a whole lot of actresses who are working even after marriage and thus putting the right example forward.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 14:07 [IST]
