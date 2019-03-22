When Vijay's Behaviour Left A Noted Anchor In A State Of Shock

A Request Gone Wrong

VJ Anjana said that days before her first show, she had approached the Sarkar actor and requested him to present a memento to a guest. She added that as Vijay was quite busy he failed to respond to her request much to her disappointment.

Her Exact Words

"In the show, the technical crew had asked me to talk to Vijay sir to coordinate for giving a memento to a guest. Vijay sir was preoccupied with some work, so when I went and asked him, he did not respond properly to me. I left the spot after that."

'I Was Shocked'

She added that, a day after the Puli audio launch, Vijay contacted her and apologised for not being able to respond to her request properly.

"However, a day after the audio launch, I got a call from Vijay sir's office. He himself came on line, and apologised for not answering me that day, as he was busy. It was super sweet of such a big star to personally apologise to me. I was shocked after this incident. "

This sweet incident proves that Vijay is one humble and classy person.

On The Work Front

Vijay was last seen in the political-thriller Sarkar which opened to a thunderous response at the box office. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, featured Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as the female leads. At present, Vijay is shooting for Thalapathy 63 which features him in the role of a football coach. It is likely to hit screens this Diwali.